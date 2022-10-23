Radio Caca Price Down 5% This Week (RACA)

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 23rd. Radio Caca has a total market cap of $82.47 million and approximately $3.27 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Radio Caca has traded down 5% against the US dollar. One Radio Caca token can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $276.90 or 0.01421232 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00005745 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000231 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00020700 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.73 or 0.00044782 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000584 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $317.71 or 0.01630694 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001578 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) is a token. It was first traded on May 16th, 2021. Radio Caca’s total supply is 431,418,233,271 tokens and its circulating supply is 329,566,771,074 tokens. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/radiocacanft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @radiocacanft and its Facebook page is accessible here. Radio Caca’s official message board is radiocaca.medium.com. The official website for Radio Caca is www.radiocaca.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Radio Caca is the exclusive manager of Maye Musk Mystery Box (MPB) NFT and DeFi+GameFi vehicle for The USM Metaverse.”

