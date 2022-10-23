Rakon Price Tops $0.41 (RKN)

Rakon (RKN) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 23rd. In the last week, Rakon has traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Rakon token can currently be bought for approximately $0.41 or 0.00002122 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Rakon has a total market capitalization of $98.90 million and approximately $12,572.00 worth of Rakon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Rakon alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002877 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5,372.77 or 0.28006390 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000524 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010938 BTC.

Rakon Profile

Rakon’s launch date was April 15th, 2019. Rakon’s total supply is 285,714,286 tokens and its circulating supply is 242,857,143 tokens. Rakon’s official message board is medium.com/@rakontoken. Rakon’s official Twitter account is @rakonrkn and its Facebook page is accessible here. Rakon’s official website is rkntoken.io.

Buying and Selling Rakon

According to CryptoCompare, “The vision of RKN is to build a trust-free and the preferred supplier to the Communications Infrastructure, Positioning, Aerospace and Defense markets with comprehensive application knowledge to enable transparent information flow and efficient collaboration.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rakon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rakon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rakon using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Rakon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rakon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.