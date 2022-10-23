Rakon (RKN) Price Hits $0.42

Rakon (RKN) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 23rd. One Rakon token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.42 or 0.00002171 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Rakon has a market capitalization of $101.03 million and $13,776.00 worth of Rakon was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Rakon has traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Rakon Profile

Rakon was first traded on April 15th, 2019. Rakon’s total supply is 285,714,286 tokens and its circulating supply is 242,857,143 tokens. Rakon’s official message board is medium.com/@rakontoken. The official website for Rakon is rkntoken.io. Rakon’s official Twitter account is @rakonrkn and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Rakon Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The vision of RKN is to build a trust-free and the preferred supplier to the Communications Infrastructure, Positioning, Aerospace and Defense markets with comprehensive application knowledge to enable transparent information flow and efficient collaboration.”

