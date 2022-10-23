Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Price Target Cut to $28.00

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

RRC has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Range Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Range Resources to $36.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Range Resources in a research report on Wednesday. They set a hold rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Range Resources from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Range Resources has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $35.80.

Range Resources Stock Performance

RRC opened at $25.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.11. Range Resources has a 1 year low of $16.71 and a 1 year high of $37.44. The stock has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 2.13.

Range Resources Increases Dividend

Range Resources ( NYSE:RRC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.08. Range Resources had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 56.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $959.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 181.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Range Resources will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. This is a positive change from Range Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.49%.

Insider Activity at Range Resources

In related news, Director Reginal Spiller sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total value of $50,304.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $335,936.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Range Resources news, SVP Dori Ginn sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.65, for a total value of $173,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 80,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,799,754.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Reginal Spiller sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total transaction of $50,304.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $335,936.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Range Resources by 64.9% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Range Resources during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Range Resources by 385.3% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Range Resources during the first quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Range Resources during the first quarter worth about $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

About Range Resources

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated 1,350 net producing wells and approximately 794,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

