Raydium (RAY) Tops 1-Day Volume of $3.89 Million

Raydium (RAY) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 23rd. One Raydium token can now be purchased for about $0.49 or 0.00002539 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Raydium has traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar. Raydium has a market cap of $70.30 million and approximately $3.89 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Raydium Token Profile

Raydium launched on February 21st, 2021. Raydium’s total supply is 554,999,969 tokens and its circulating supply is 142,303,154 tokens. Raydium’s official website is raydium.io/#. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Raydium Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Raydium is an automated market maker (AMM) built on the Solana blockchain which leverages the central order book of the Serum decentralized exchange (DEX) to enable lightning-fast trades, shared liquidity and new features for earning yield.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raydium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raydium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Raydium using one of the exchanges listed above.

