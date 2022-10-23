Raymond James Upgrades Fortis (NYSE:FTS) to Outperform

Raymond James upgraded shares of Fortis (NYSE:FTS – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $58.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Fortis’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.01 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.18 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group cut Fortis from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Edward Jones cut Fortis from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fortis in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $59.00.

NYSE:FTS opened at $37.57 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.05 billion, a PE ratio of 18.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.64. Fortis has a fifty-two week low of $34.76 and a fifty-two week high of $51.66.

Fortis ( NYSE:FTS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Fortis had a return on equity of 6.53% and a net margin of 12.77%. Research analysts anticipate that Fortis will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a $0.4116 dividend. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. Fortis’s payout ratio is currently 79.33%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Fortis by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its position in shares of Fortis by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 8,846 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Fortis by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Fortis by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Fortis by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. 49.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 438,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 100,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,485 megawatts (MW), including 53 MW of solar capacity and 252 MV of wind capacity.

