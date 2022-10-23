Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Acquired by Wealth Effects LLC

Wealth Effects LLC grew its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 56.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,358 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,305 shares during the period. Wealth Effects LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RTX. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,699,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,957,745,000 after acquiring an additional 2,236,112 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Raytheon Technologies by 13.8% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 67,841,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,721,059,000 after buying an additional 8,237,529 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its position in Raytheon Technologies by 12.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 41,171,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,079,206,000 after buying an additional 4,436,749 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Raytheon Technologies by 11.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,102,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,595,249,000 after buying an additional 1,701,541 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 32.8% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,130,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,564,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256,475 shares during the last quarter. 79.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on RTX shares. Vertical Research reduced their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Raytheon Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.45.

Raytheon Technologies Stock Up 1.5 %

RTX traded up $1.30 on Friday, reaching $88.54. 5,422,889 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,955,007. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $87.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.35. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $79.00 and a 52-week high of $106.02. The company has a market cap of $130.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.61, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The firm had revenue of $16.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 73.58%.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.