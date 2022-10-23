Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Guggenheim

Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock.

RETA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $27.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup increased their price target on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a sell rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Reata Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $60.00.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RETA opened at $33.39 on Wednesday. Reata Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $18.47 and a twelve month high of $114.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.59 and its 200-day moving average is $28.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.99 and a beta of 1.07.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Reata Pharmaceuticals

Reata Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RETA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($2.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.90) by ($0.12). Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 190.87% and a negative net margin of 3,045.98%. The firm had revenue of $0.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($2.00) earnings per share. Reata Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was down 65.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Reata Pharmaceuticals will post -8.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RETA. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 13,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 23,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 51.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares during the period. Finally, Woodstock Corp grew its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 14,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212 shares during the period. 76.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Reata Pharmaceuticals

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases. The company is developing Phase 3 clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (bardoxolone) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial to treat Friedreich's ataxia; and conduct Phase 2 study for various form of CKD, such as IgA nephropathy, type 1 and type 2 diabetic CKD, hypertensive CKD, focal segmental glomerulosclerosis, and others.

