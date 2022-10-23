Render Token Reaches Market Cap of $115.38 Million (RNDR)

Render Token (RNDR) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 23rd. Render Token has a market capitalization of $115.38 million and $23.11 million worth of Render Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Render Token token can now be bought for about $0.45 or 0.00002370 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Render Token has traded up 3.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Render Token Token Profile

Render Token’s launch date was June 15th, 2019. Render Token’s total supply is 530,962,615 tokens and its circulating supply is 253,798,860 tokens. The Reddit community for Render Token is https://reddit.com/r/RenderToken. The official message board for Render Token is medium.com/render-token. Render Token’s official Twitter account is @rendertoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Render Token is rendertoken.com.

Render Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Render Token is an Ethereum-based distributed GPU rendering network and marketplace. RNDR is a utility token that powers and serves as currency on Render Token's ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Render Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Render Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Render Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

