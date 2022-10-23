Research Analysts Set Expectations for Everest Re Group, Ltd.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NYSE:RE)

Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for Everest Re Group in a report issued on Wednesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Y. Kinar now forecasts that the insurance provider will post earnings of $10.12 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $10.15. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $344.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Everest Re Group’s current full-year earnings is $23.48 per share.

Several other research firms have also commented on RE. StockNews.com began coverage on Everest Re Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Everest Re Group from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Everest Re Group from $317.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th.

Everest Re Group Trading Up 3.7 %

NYSE:RE opened at $279.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. Everest Re Group has a one year low of $244.57 and a one year high of $308.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $272.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $275.64. The stock has a market cap of $11.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.51.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $9.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.07 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 6.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $14.63 earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of Everest Re Group

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RE. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Everest Re Group by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $993,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Everest Re Group by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,454 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,355,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Everest Re Group by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 6,623 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its holdings in Everest Re Group by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 2,770 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Everest Re Group by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,033 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $914,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Everest Re Group

In related news, Director John A. Weber sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.92, for a total value of $812,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,096 shares in the company, valued at $838,768.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Everest Re Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 24th were paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 23rd. Everest Re Group’s payout ratio is presently 0.20%.

Everest Re Group Company Profile

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

