Richardson Electronics (NASDAQ:RELL) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Richardson Electronics (NASDAQ:RELL – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Shares of Richardson Electronics stock opened at $22.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $312.33 million, a PE ratio of 14.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.81 and a 200 day moving average of $15.06. Richardson Electronics has a 52 week low of $10.36 and a 52 week high of $22.53.

Richardson Electronics (NASDAQ:RELL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The technology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $61.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.50 million. Richardson Electronics had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 13.72%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Richardson Electronics will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Richardson Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.48%.

In other Richardson Electronics news, VP Kathleen Mcnally sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $155,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 33,647 shares in the company, valued at $521,528.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Richardson Electronics news, VP Kathleen Mcnally sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $155,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 33,647 shares in the company, valued at $521,528.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth Halverson sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.52, for a total value of $488,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 76,500 shares of company stock worth $1,314,230. 33.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RELL. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Richardson Electronics by 490.0% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 155,515 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $990,000 after acquiring an additional 129,158 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Richardson Electronics by 7.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 922,705 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,478,000 after acquiring an additional 61,957 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Richardson Electronics by 117.2% in the second quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 101,929 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,494,000 after acquiring an additional 55,000 shares during the last quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Richardson Electronics by 45.0% during the first quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 162,838 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,026,000 after buying an additional 50,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Richardson Electronics by 47.4% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 91,385 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after buying an additional 29,399 shares during the last quarter. 47.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. engages in the power and microwave technologies, customized display solutions, and healthcare businesses in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. Its Power and Microwave Technologies Group segment provides engineered solutions, power grid and microwave tubes, and related consumables; technical services for microwave and industrial equipment; and power conversion and RF and microwave component for broadcast transmission, CO2 laser cutting, diagnostic imaging, dielectric and induction heating, high energy transfer, high voltage switching, plasma, power conversion, radar, and radiation oncology applications.

