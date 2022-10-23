Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their sell rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 4,000 ($48.33) price target on the stock.

RIO has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,580 ($67.42) to GBX 5,450 ($65.85) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. set a GBX 5,800 ($70.08) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,200 ($74.92) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 4,600 ($55.58) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays reissued an underweight rating and set a GBX 4,500 ($54.37) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 5,352.31 ($64.67).

LON:RIO opened at GBX 4,805 ($58.06) on Wednesday. Rio Tinto Group has a one year low of GBX 4,354 ($52.61) and a one year high of GBX 6,343 ($76.64). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.52, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market cap of £77.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 497.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 4,852.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 5,163.04.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th were paid a GBX 221.63 ($2.68) dividend. This represents a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Rio Tinto Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.28%.

In related news, insider Jakob Stausholm purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 4,857 ($58.69) per share, with a total value of £485,700 ($586,877.72).

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

