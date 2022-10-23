Ripio Credit Network 24 Hour Volume Reaches $25,953.00 (RCN)

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 23rd. One Ripio Credit Network token can now be purchased for $0.0034 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Ripio Credit Network has traded up 12.8% against the US dollar. Ripio Credit Network has a market cap of $1.72 million and $25,953.00 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ripio Credit Network alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19,191.62 or 0.99988723 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00007148 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003484 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00006488 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002648 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00022145 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.14 or 0.00058037 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.79 or 0.00045790 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00022652 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005181 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network Profile

Ripio Credit Network is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 tokens. The official website for Ripio Credit Network is rcn.finance. Ripio Credit Network’s official message board is medium.com/rcnblog. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @rcnfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is https://reddit.com/r/rcn_token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ripio Credit Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ripio Credit Network (RCN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ripio Credit Network has a current supply of 999,942,647.353 with 508,404,745.75 in circulation. The last known price of Ripio Credit Network is 0.00341976 USD and is down -1.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $40,250.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rcn.finance/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ripio Credit Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ripio Credit Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ripio Credit Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ripio Credit Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.