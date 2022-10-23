Ripio Credit Network (RCN) 24-Hour Volume Hits $26,091.00

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 23rd. Ripio Credit Network has a market cap of $1.72 million and approximately $26,091.00 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Ripio Credit Network has traded up 12.2% against the US dollar. One Ripio Credit Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ripio Credit Network alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19,504.08 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00007106 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003444 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00006427 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002585 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00021793 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.07 or 0.00056764 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.99 or 0.00046106 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00022409 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005094 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network Profile

Ripio Credit Network (CRYPTO:RCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 tokens. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @rcnfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ripio Credit Network is rcn.finance. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is https://reddit.com/r/rcn_token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ripio Credit Network’s official message board is medium.com/rcnblog.

Buying and Selling Ripio Credit Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Ripio Credit Network (RCN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ripio Credit Network has a current supply of 999,942,647.353 with 508,404,745.75 in circulation. The last known price of Ripio Credit Network is 0.00341976 USD and is down -1.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $40,250.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rcn.finance/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ripio Credit Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ripio Credit Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ripio Credit Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ripio Credit Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.