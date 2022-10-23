Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC Buys 16,914 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 646,964 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,914 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF comprises 19.5% of Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC owned about 0.44% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF worth $48,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,854,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 11,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA GSLC opened at $74.29 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.00. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $69.51 and a 52 week high of $95.90.

