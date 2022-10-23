Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC Has $12.21 Million Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 35,211 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 4.9% of Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $12,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 266.7% in the first quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth $35,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VOO stock opened at $343.90 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $356.08 and its 200-day moving average is $366.22. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $319.87 and a 52 week high of $441.26.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

