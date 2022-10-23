Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC Has $28.21 Million Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 896,934 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,863 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises about 11.4% of Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Schwab International Equity ETF worth $28,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 38,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 58.8% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 25,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after acquiring an additional 9,258 shares during the period. Vise Technologies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 34.2% during the first quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 16,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 4,132 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 13.1% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 3,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 26.7% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 27,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,000 after acquiring an additional 5,710 shares during the period.

Schwab International Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHF opened at $29.12 on Friday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $27.40 and a 1 year high of $40.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.21 and a 200-day moving average of $32.20.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

