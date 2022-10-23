Robeco Schweiz AG Cuts Holdings in Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD)

Robeco Schweiz AG lowered its holdings in Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,523,188 shares of the company’s stock after selling 247,951 shares during the quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG owned about 0.88% of Nomad Foods worth $30,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,574,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501,225 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in Nomad Foods by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,057,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,201,000 after acquiring an additional 141,789 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Nomad Foods by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,642,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,120,000 after acquiring an additional 297,891 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Nomad Foods by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,874,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,899,000 after acquiring an additional 459,665 shares during the period. Finally, Polaris Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nomad Foods during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Nomad Foods alerts:

Nomad Foods Stock Performance

Nomad Foods stock opened at $13.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.49. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 0.72. Nomad Foods Limited has a fifty-two week low of $12.68 and a fifty-two week high of $28.27.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Nomad Foods ( NYSE:NOMD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. Nomad Foods had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 7.68%. The company had revenue of $697.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $681.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. Nomad Foods’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Nomad Foods Limited will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NOMD. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Nomad Foods to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Nomad Foods from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Nomad Foods from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nomad Foods currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Nomad Foods Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nomad Foods Limited manufactures, markets, and distributes frozen food products in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, France, Sweden, Austria, Norway, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nomad Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomad Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.