Robeco Schweiz AG Has $62.73 Million Stock Holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Robeco Schweiz AG cut its stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 554,386 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 15,414 shares during the period. TE Connectivity makes up about 1.1% of Robeco Schweiz AG’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Robeco Schweiz AG owned approximately 0.17% of TE Connectivity worth $62,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in TE Connectivity by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 20,485 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,318,000 after acquiring an additional 2,169 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 59.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 7,870 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 2,938 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 55.3% in the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 56,661 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $7,421,000 after purchasing an additional 20,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd now owns 1,910 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. 90.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 21,929 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.75, for a total value of $2,889,145.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,969 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,242,165.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Tim Murphy sold 4,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.13, for a total value of $524,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,754 shares in the company, valued at $2,328,082.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,919 shares of company stock valued at $4,203,806 in the last ninety days. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TE Connectivity Trading Up 3.6 %

NYSE TEL opened at $114.89 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $121.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.72. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 12 month low of $104.76 and a 12 month high of $166.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.75 billion, a PE ratio of 15.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.11. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 21.98% and a net margin of 15.97%. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.31 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Cowen decreased their price target on TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Cowen decreased their price target on TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TE Connectivity currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.00.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Further Reading

