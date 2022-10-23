Robeco Schweiz AG Invests $23.42 Million in National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI)

Robeco Schweiz AG purchased a new position in shares of National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 750,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,423,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 11.1% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,879,023 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $198,040,000 after buying an additional 487,646 shares in the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP increased its holdings in National Instruments by 10.3% in the second quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 3,691,110 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,273,000 after purchasing an additional 344,391 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in National Instruments by 4.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,584,549 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $145,497,000 after purchasing an additional 141,867 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its holdings in National Instruments by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 2,149,503 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,248,000 after acquiring an additional 95,572 shares during the period. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in National Instruments by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,484,996 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,276,000 after acquiring an additional 126,734 shares during the period. 83.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at National Instruments

In other news, CEO Eric Howard Starkloff sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $37,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 287,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,065,676. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Eric Howard Starkloff sold 900 shares of National Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $37,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,065,676. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jason Elliot Green sold 5,000 shares of National Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.46, for a total transaction of $207,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 82,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,403,078.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,900 shares of company stock worth $438,050 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

National Instruments Price Performance

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of National Instruments from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of National Instruments in a research report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of National Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of National Instruments from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.83.

Shares of NASDAQ NATI opened at $39.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.49. The stock has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.86 and a beta of 1.09. National Instruments Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.81 and a fifty-two week high of $45.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.73.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $395.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $388.98 million. National Instruments had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 15.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that National Instruments Co. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

National Instruments Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. National Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 143.59%.

National Instruments Profile

(Get Rating)

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio.

