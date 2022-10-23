Robeco Schweiz AG Raises Position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Robeco Schweiz AG raised its holdings in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 949,554 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 107,126 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG owned approximately 0.38% of Trimble worth $55,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its stake in Trimble by 101.0% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 8,194,587 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $591,158,000 after acquiring an additional 4,118,552 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Trimble by 2,428.2% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,040,789 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $118,835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960,069 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in Trimble by 299.9% in the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,820,578 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $106,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365,307 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Trimble by 20.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,228,118 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $232,875,000 after purchasing an additional 554,794 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 13,579.6% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 465,379 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $33,572,000 after acquiring an additional 461,977 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Trimble alerts:

Trimble Stock Performance

Shares of TRMB stock opened at $55.88 on Friday. Trimble Inc. has a one year low of $49.99 and a one year high of $91.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Trimble ( NASDAQ:TRMB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $941.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $928.99 million. Trimble had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Trimble Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

TRMB has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Trimble in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Trimble in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Trimble from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Trimble from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $82.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Trimble from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.40.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP James Joel Langley sold 14,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $957,168.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Trimble news, VP James Joel Langley sold 14,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $957,168.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Peter Large sold 2,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.32, for a total transaction of $156,048.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,676 shares of company stock worth $1,785,537. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

About Trimble

(Get Rating)

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.