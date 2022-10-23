Robeco Schweiz AG Sells 2,880 Shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Robeco Schweiz AG lessened its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,669 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 2,880 shares during the quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG owned 0.27% of Deckers Outdoor worth $18,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DECK. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 70.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 126 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 15,500.0% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 156 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 522.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen lifted their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $407.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Cowen lifted their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $407.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $375.00 target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Monday, June 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush raised Deckers Outdoor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $320.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Deckers Outdoor presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $381.10.

Deckers Outdoor Trading Up 4.5 %

DECK stock opened at $363.28 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $334.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $292.86. The firm has a market cap of $9.64 billion, a PE ratio of 22.36 and a beta of 0.87. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 1-year low of $212.93 and a 1-year high of $448.07.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The textile maker reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $614.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.31 million. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 13.76%. On average, analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Deckers Outdoor announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, July 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.20 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the textile maker to buy up to 14.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Bonita C. Stewart sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $175,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,019 shares in the company, valued at $4,906,650. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO David Powers sold 3,300 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.24, for a total value of $1,040,292.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 97,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,790,121.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bonita C. Stewart sold 500 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $175,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,906,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,725 shares of company stock worth $2,237,580 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

Featured Articles

