Robeco Schweiz AG Sells 7,324 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Robeco Schweiz AG decreased its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 179,660 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 7,324 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $16,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MDT. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 6.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,557,488 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $13,375,853,000 after purchasing an additional 7,403,778 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter worth $481,525,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 29.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,205,798 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,354,234,000 after purchasing an additional 2,789,882 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter worth $208,596,000. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 13,517,677 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,660,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,687,707 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Medtronic

In other news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 2,404 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total transaction of $196,022.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,545,603.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Stock Performance

Shares of MDT stock opened at $83.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $79.44 and a 52 week high of $124.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.67 billion, a PE ratio of 21.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $86.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.84.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.20 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 13.64%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.28%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on MDT. Raymond James lowered shares of Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. TheStreet lowered shares of Medtronic from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $104.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $110.00 to $108.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.25.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

