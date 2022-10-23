Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) Shares Sold by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Get Rating) (TSE:RCI.B) by 10.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,201 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 1,785 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Rogers Communications were worth $728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RCI. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in Rogers Communications by 79.3% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,531,602 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $143,583,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119,538 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,151,634 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $235,368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,658 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 8.8% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,826,574 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $549,325,000 after purchasing an additional 798,106 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Rogers Communications by 24.0% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,061,256 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $173,465,000 after purchasing an additional 592,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Rogers Communications by 164.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 767,502 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $43,556,000 after buying an additional 476,782 shares during the last quarter. 44.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RCI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Rogers Communications from C$90.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$72.50 to C$69.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$69.00 to C$68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$77.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$75.00 to C$72.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.72.

Shares of NYSE:RCI opened at $38.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.03. The company has a market cap of $19.55 billion, a PE ratio of 14.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.48. Rogers Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.23 and a fifty-two week high of $64.55.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI – Get Rating) (TSE:RCI.B) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 18.10%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.3884 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.69%.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 11.3 million subscribers.

