Round Dollar (RD) Price Tops $13.40

Round Dollar (RD) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 23rd. In the last seven days, Round Dollar has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Round Dollar token can currently be bought for $13.40 or 0.00068866 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Round Dollar has a total market cap of $1.93 billion and approximately $70,102.00 worth of Round Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Round Dollar alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002895 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000259 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000321 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000320 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,435.44 or 0.27909914 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000522 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010901 BTC.

Round Dollar Token Profile

Round Dollar’s launch date was July 19th, 2021. Round Dollar’s total supply is 15,994 tokens. Round Dollar’s official Twitter account is @onecashwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. Round Dollar’s official website is onecash.asia.

Round Dollar Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OneCash is a stablecoin centered global financial technology platform. Round Dollar (RD) is a synthetic stablecoin that anchors a basket of mainstream Asian currencies.Telegram”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Round Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Round Dollar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Round Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Round Dollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Round Dollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.