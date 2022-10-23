Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Renault (EPA:RNO) a €33.00 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a €33.00 ($33.67) target price on Renault (EPA:RNO – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €55.00 ($56.12) price objective on Renault in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Barclays set a €32.00 ($32.65) price objective on Renault in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €36.00 ($36.73) price objective on Renault in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Berenberg Bank set a €34.00 ($34.69) price objective on Renault in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €35.00 ($35.71) target price on Renault in a research note on Friday, July 8th.

Renault Price Performance

EPA RNO opened at €32.76 ($33.43) on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of €29.67 and a 200 day moving average price of €26.51. Renault has a one year low of €73.71 ($75.21) and a one year high of €100.70 ($102.76).

About Renault

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, LADA, Jinbei & Huaasong, and Eveasy, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

