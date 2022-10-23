Rune Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $392,627.75 (RUNE)

Rune (RUNE) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 23rd. Rune has a total market cap of $392,627.75 and approximately $22.00 worth of Rune was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rune token can now be purchased for about $20.01 or 0.00104373 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Rune has traded up 0% against the US dollar.

About Rune

Rune was first traded on March 31st, 2021. Rune’s total supply is 13,517 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,619 tokens. Rune’s official message board is runemetaverse.medium.com. Rune’s official Twitter account is @runemetaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Rune is https://reddit.com/r/runemetaverse and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rune’s official website is rune.game.

Buying and Selling Rune

According to CryptoCompare, “Rune (RUNE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Rune has a current supply of 13,516.98418437. The last known price of Rune is 20.01102303 USD and is up -0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rune.game.”

