S4 Capital plc (LON:SFOR) Receives GBX 613 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

S4 Capital plc (LON:SFOR – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 613 ($7.41).

SFOR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Numis Securities lowered their price objective on shares of S4 Capital from GBX 450 ($5.44) to GBX 215 ($2.60) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 310 ($3.75) price objective on shares of S4 Capital in a research report on Friday, September 23rd.

S4 Capital Stock Performance

LON:SFOR opened at GBX 182.80 ($2.21) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.16, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.03 billion and a P/E ratio of -17.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 151.43 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 216.26. S4 Capital has a fifty-two week low of GBX 110.39 ($1.33) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 792 ($9.57).

Insider Buying and Selling at S4 Capital

About S4 Capital

In other S4 Capital news, insider Scott Spirit purchased 33,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 131 ($1.58) per share, with a total value of £44,212.50 ($53,422.55). In other news, insider Scott Spirit acquired 33,750 shares of S4 Capital stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 131 ($1.58) per share, for a total transaction of £44,212.50 ($53,422.55). Also, insider Mary Basterfield acquired 20,000 shares of S4 Capital stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 133 ($1.61) per share, for a total transaction of £26,600 ($32,141.13). Insiders acquired 168,699 shares of company stock valued at $25,117,192 in the last 90 days.

S4 Capital plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital advertising and marketing services company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Content, Data & Digital Media, and Technology Services. The company offers contents, campaigns, and assets for paid, social, and earned media, such as digital platforms and apps, as well as brand activations.

