Safe 24-Hour Volume Tops $124,413.00 (SAFE)

Safe (SAFE) traded 10.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 22nd. Over the last week, Safe has traded 18.7% lower against the US dollar. One Safe coin can now be bought for $4.10 or 0.00021379 BTC on major exchanges. Safe has a total market capitalization of $85.53 million and approximately $124,413.00 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.16 or 0.00136257 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $50.68 or 0.00263946 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005213 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.69 or 0.00060880 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000010 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000872 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0382 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000029 BTC.

About Safe

Safe (CRYPTO:SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. Safe’s official Twitter account is @safeanwang and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Safe is https://reddit.com/r/safeanwang and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Safe is www.anwang.org. The official website for Safe is www.anwang.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe (SAFE) is a cryptocurrency . Safe has a current supply of 29,600,000 with 20,835,499.35 in circulation. The last known price of Safe is 4.55839352 USD and is up 12.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $127,136.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.anwang.com/.”

Buying and Selling Safe

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Safe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Safe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

