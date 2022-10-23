Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Safeguard Scientifics Stock Performance

SFE opened at $3.64 on Thursday. Safeguard Scientifics has a twelve month low of $3.22 and a twelve month high of $8.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.02.

Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The asset manager reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Safeguard Scientifics

About Safeguard Scientifics

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Safeguard Scientifics by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,165 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 3,111 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 95,711 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 4,815 shares during the last quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,101,131 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,107,000 after buying an additional 9,023 shares during the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 172,955 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $903,000 after buying an additional 9,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 992,316 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,179,000 after buying an additional 14,260 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.03% of the company’s stock.

Safeguard Scientifics, Inc no longer investing. It is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in expansion financings, growth capital, management buyouts, recapitalizations, industry consolidations, corporate spinouts, growth stage, and early stage financings. It initially invests in a Series A-C round and opportunistically in a seed round.

