Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.
Safeguard Scientifics Stock Performance
SFE opened at $3.64 on Thursday. Safeguard Scientifics has a twelve month low of $3.22 and a twelve month high of $8.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.02.
Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The asset manager reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter.
About Safeguard Scientifics
Safeguard Scientifics, Inc no longer investing. It is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in expansion financings, growth capital, management buyouts, recapitalizations, industry consolidations, corporate spinouts, growth stage, and early stage financings. It initially invests in a Series A-C round and opportunistically in a seed round.
