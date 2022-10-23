Saitama (SAITAMA) Price Down 12.8% Over Last 7 Days

Saitama (SAITAMA) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 23rd. Saitama has a market capitalization of $46.90 million and $1.44 million worth of Saitama was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Saitama token can now be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Saitama has traded 12.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Saitama alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,153.18 or 0.99996150 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00007117 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003508 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00006974 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002655 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00022192 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.31 or 0.00059040 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.76 or 0.00045753 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00022762 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005183 BTC.

Saitama Profile

Saitama is a token. It launched on May 31st, 2021. Saitama’s total supply is 44,812,964,363 tokens and its circulating supply is 44,741,892,503 tokens. The Reddit community for Saitama is https://reddit.com/r/wearesaitama. Saitama’s official website is www.saitamatoken.com. Saitama’s official Twitter account is @wearesaitama and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Saitama

According to CryptoCompare, “Saitama (SAITAMA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Saitama has a current supply of 44,812,964,363 with 38,605,752,722 in circulation. The last known price of Saitama is 0.00106604 USD and is down -0.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 22 active market(s) with $1,473,046.49 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.saitamatoken.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Saitama directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Saitama should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Saitama using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Saitama Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Saitama and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.