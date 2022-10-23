Salomon & Ludwin LLC Acquires Shares of 2,181 Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Regent Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $249,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after acquiring an additional 2,223 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 15,291 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 4,295 shares during the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 151.1% in the 1st quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 6,786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $758,000 after acquiring an additional 4,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. Institutional investors own 63.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DUK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $121.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $114.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $116.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $119.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.90.

Duke Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DUK opened at $88.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $68.11 billion, a PE ratio of 17.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.63. Duke Energy Co. has a one year low of $83.76 and a one year high of $116.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.79 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 8.42%. Duke Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Duke Energy

In other Duke Energy news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.87, for a total value of $45,596.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,657 shares in the company, valued at $12,487,494.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Duke Energy news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.87, for a total value of $45,596.05. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,487,494.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kodwo Ghartey-Tagoe sold 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total value of $515,449.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,535,599.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,819 shares of company stock valued at $851,018 over the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Duke Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.