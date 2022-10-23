Salomon & Ludwin LLC Has $1.42 Million Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 164.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,897 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,152 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 15,150.1% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,075,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 4,048,566 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 14,217.6% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,415,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,695,000 after purchasing an additional 3,392,030 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 330.5% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,372,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,588,640 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 217,519,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,236,946,000 after buying an additional 2,394,234 shares during the period. Finally, GQG Partners LLC raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 9,918,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,515,166,000 after acquiring an additional 2,386,691 shares during the period. 63.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $143.00 price target for the company. in a report on Sunday, October 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $152.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.85.
Insider Activity
Procter & Gamble Stock Up 1.3 %
NYSE PG opened at $128.58 on Friday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $122.18 and a 1-year high of $165.35. The company has a market capitalization of $306.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.28, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $135.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.
Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.66% and a net margin of 18.11%. The firm had revenue of $20.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.9133 per share. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.26%.
About Procter & Gamble
The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.
Featured Stories
