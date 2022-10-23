Salomon & Ludwin LLC Purchases New Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Regent Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $249,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Duke Energy by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,324,000 after purchasing an additional 2,223 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management raised its position in Duke Energy by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 15,291 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 4,295 shares during the period. Latitude Advisors LLC raised its position in Duke Energy by 151.1% in the 1st quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 6,786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 4,084 shares during the period. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $207,000. Institutional investors own 63.76% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.46, for a total transaction of $39,200.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 112,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,657,638.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.46, for a total transaction of $39,200.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,657,638.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director E Marie Mckee sold 1,589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.39, for a total value of $173,820.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,819 shares of company stock valued at $851,018. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Duke Energy Stock Up 1.4 %

Duke Energy stock opened at $88.46 on Friday. Duke Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $83.76 and a twelve month high of $116.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $102.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.63. The firm has a market cap of $68.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.79 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 14.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DUK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $121.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. UBS Group lowered shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $113.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $116.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $114.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.90.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

