Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $22.18

Shares of Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY – Get Rating) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.18 and traded as low as $22.05. Sampo Oyj shares last traded at $22.62, with a volume of 25,069 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Sampo Oyj from €48.00 ($48.98) to €47.00 ($47.96) in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Citigroup raised shares of Sampo Oyj from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.17.

Get Sampo Oyj alerts:

Sampo Oyj Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.18 and a 200-day moving average of $22.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $24.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 0.93.

About Sampo Oyj

Sampo Oyj ( OTCMKTS:SAXPY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter.

(Get Rating)

Sampo Oyj, through its subsidiaries, provides life and non-life insurance products and services in Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, and the Baltic countries. It operates through If, Topdanmark, Hastings, Mandatum, and Holding segments. The company offers household, homeowner, motor, accident, travel, boat, forest, livestock, property, casualty, liability, car, van, bike, and cargo insurance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sampo Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sampo Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.