Schroder Investment Trust – Schroder AsiaPacific Fund (LON:SDP) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $504.76

Shares of Schroder Investment Trust – Schroder AsiaPacific Fund plc (LON:SDP – Get Rating) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 504.76 ($6.10) and traded as low as GBX 467 ($5.64). Schroder Investment Trust – Schroder AsiaPacific Fund shares last traded at GBX 467 ($5.64), with a volume of 161,738 shares.

Schroder Investment Trust – Schroder AsiaPacific Fund Price Performance

The company has a market cap of £750.94 million and a P/E ratio of -8.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 503.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 513. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08.

About Schroder Investment Trust – Schroder AsiaPacific Fund

Schroder Investment Trust – Schroder AsiaPacific Fund plc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Investment Management Limited. The fund is co-managed by Schroder Unit Trusts Limited. It invests in the public equity markets across Asia (excluding the Middle East and Japan), together with the Far Eastern countries bordering the Pacific Ocean.

