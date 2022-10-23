Sciencast Management LP Acquires Shares of 16,764 Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 16,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,423,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTR. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Nutrien during the 1st quarter valued at $264,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the first quarter worth $1,817,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the first quarter worth $123,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 48.1% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Finally, PDS Planning Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the first quarter worth $221,000. 63.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NTR opened at $82.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $88.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.18 billion, a PE ratio of 6.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Nutrien Ltd. has a 52-week low of $65.84 and a 52-week high of $117.25.

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.90 by ($0.05). Nutrien had a net margin of 19.43% and a return on equity of 28.14%. The business had revenue of $14.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.36 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nutrien Ltd. will post 16.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.18%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Nutrien from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Scotiabank raised shares of Nutrien from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $118.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Nutrien in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Nutrien to $102.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Nutrien from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nutrien presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.75.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

