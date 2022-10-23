Sciencast Management LP Acquires Shares of 5,825 CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,825 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,048,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CDW by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,723,027 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,812,692,000 after buying an additional 196,216 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of CDW by 16.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,059,776 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,978,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540,145 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its position in shares of CDW by 1.2% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 7,098,510 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,269,852,000 after purchasing an additional 82,188 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of CDW by 5.3% during the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,867,807 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $691,912,000 after purchasing an additional 193,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of CDW by 13.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,352,733 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $241,990,000 after purchasing an additional 161,248 shares in the last quarter. 92.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CDW alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CDW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of CDW from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of CDW in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $202.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CDW in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of CDW from $227.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of CDW from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.00.

CDW Stock Performance

NASDAQ CDW opened at $162.43 on Friday. CDW Co. has a 52-week low of $147.91 and a 52-week high of $208.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $168.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.86, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $21.95 billion, a PE ratio of 22.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.12.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.15 billion. CDW had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 132.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that CDW Co. will post 9.22 EPS for the current year.

CDW Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. CDW’s payout ratio is 27.21%.

CDW Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, and security.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.