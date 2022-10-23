Sciencast Management LP Acquires Shares of 5,825 CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,825 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,048,000.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CDW by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,723,027 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,812,692,000 after buying an additional 196,216 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of CDW by 16.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,059,776 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,978,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540,145 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its position in shares of CDW by 1.2% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 7,098,510 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,269,852,000 after purchasing an additional 82,188 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of CDW by 5.3% during the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,867,807 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $691,912,000 after purchasing an additional 193,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of CDW by 13.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,352,733 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $241,990,000 after purchasing an additional 161,248 shares in the last quarter. 92.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
CDW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of CDW from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of CDW in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $202.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CDW in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of CDW from $227.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of CDW from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.00.
CDW Stock Performance
CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.15 billion. CDW had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 132.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that CDW Co. will post 9.22 EPS for the current year.
CDW Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. CDW’s payout ratio is 27.21%.
CDW Company Profile
CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, and security.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CDW (CDW)
- Should Investors Raise a Glass to Boston Beer Company?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/17-10/21
- American Express Beats Earnings & Revenue Views, Raises Guidance
- The Institutions Spin Whirlpool Into Bargain Basement Territory
- Snap Stock Falls As User Growth Slows To Single-Digits
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.