Sciencast Management LP Buys New Position in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 20,069 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,221,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 20.1% in the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 84.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 539 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 0.8% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 37,314 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Lindenwold Advisors boosted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 5.8% in the first quarter. Lindenwold Advisors now owns 5,517 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 83.6% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 685 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. 95.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Stephen Douglass sold 6,520 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.74, for a total value of $415,584.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 121,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,744,537.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 23,858 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.72, for a total value of $1,424,799.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 786,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,944,936.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stephen Douglass sold 6,520 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.74, for a total transaction of $415,584.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 121,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,744,537.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 74,427 shares of company stock worth $4,473,599. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LSCC opened at $49.51 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of 51.04 and a beta of 1.25. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 12 month low of $43.41 and a 12 month high of $85.45.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $161.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.98 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 23.20% and a return on equity of 34.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on LSCC. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $70.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.22.

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company includes semiconductor devices, evaluation boards, development hardware, and related intellectual property licensing, services, and sales. It provides smart connectivity solutions powered by its low power FPGA, video ASSP, millimeter wave, and IP products to the consumer, communications, industrial, computing, and automotive markets.

