Sciencast Management LP Decreases Position in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Sciencast Management LP cut its stake in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) by 23.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,271 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,361 shares during the quarter. Sciencast Management LP’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $1,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 9.5% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 40,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,935,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Globe Life in the second quarter worth approximately $187,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 3.8% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 38,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,731,000 after buying an additional 1,385 shares during the period. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Globe Life in the second quarter worth approximately $243,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 51.9% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after buying an additional 3,179 shares during the period. 81.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on Globe Life in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $138.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Globe Life in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Globe Life from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Globe Life from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Globe Life from $108.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Globe Life presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.00.

Insider Activity at Globe Life

Globe Life Price Performance

In related news, CAO Michael Shane Henrie sold 800 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.64, for a total value of $80,512.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Jason A. Harvey sold 2,013 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.19, for a total value of $207,721.47. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,467.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CAO Michael Shane Henrie sold 800 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.64, for a total value of $80,512.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 66,963 shares of company stock worth $6,924,008 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Globe Life stock opened at $113.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Globe Life Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.25 and a twelve month high of $114.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $103.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.11. The firm has a market cap of $11.06 billion, a PE ratio of 16.15 and a beta of 0.81.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.03. Globe Life had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 13.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.85 EPS. Globe Life’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Globe Life Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a $0.2075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.81%.

Globe Life Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

