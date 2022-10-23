Sciencast Management LP Invests $1.05 Million in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,825 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,048,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in CDW by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,723,027 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,812,692,000 after acquiring an additional 196,216 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in CDW by 16.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,059,776 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,978,483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540,145 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its stake in CDW by 1.2% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 7,098,510 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,269,852,000 after acquiring an additional 82,188 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in CDW by 5.3% during the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,867,807 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $691,912,000 after acquiring an additional 193,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in CDW by 13.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,352,733 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $241,990,000 after acquiring an additional 161,248 shares in the last quarter. 92.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
CDW opened at $162.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.86, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $168.90 and its 200 day moving average is $168.45. CDW Co. has a fifty-two week low of $147.91 and a fifty-two week high of $208.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.10, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.12.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.21%.
CDW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of CDW from $227.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of CDW from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CDW in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of CDW from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of CDW in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $202.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.00.
CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, and security.
