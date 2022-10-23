Sciencast Management LP Invests $1.31 Million in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,297 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,309,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CRL. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 1,739.4% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 645,263 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $138,065,000 after buying an additional 610,182 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 182.5% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 856,214 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $243,139,000 after purchasing an additional 553,121 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,368,943 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $388,739,000 after purchasing an additional 301,159 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 3,792.3% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 156,277 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $44,378,000 after purchasing an additional 152,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,230,033 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,485,173,000 after purchasing an additional 150,007 shares during the last quarter. 95.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles River Laboratories International

In other news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.13, for a total value of $45,226.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,695,815.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Charles River Laboratories International Stock Up 0.3 %

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CRL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $285.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Charles River Laboratories International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $350.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $290.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Charles River Laboratories International to $260.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.33.

CRL stock opened at $200.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.18 billion, a PE ratio of 23.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $204.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $225.91. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $181.36 and a 52 week high of $449.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $973.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $995.12 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 21.51% and a net margin of 12.02%. Charles River Laboratories International’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Charles River Laboratories International

(Get Rating)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

