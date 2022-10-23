Sciencast Management LP Invests $1.54 Million in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP)

Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 34,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,539,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in Mr. Cooper Group during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 91.5% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Mr. Cooper Group during the first quarter valued at $65,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Mr. Cooper Group during the first quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Mr. Cooper Group during the first quarter valued at $201,000. 86.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Mr. Cooper Group

In other news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 21,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.89, for a total transaction of $858,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 760,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,088,298.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 21,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.89, for a total transaction of $858,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 760,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,088,298.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 46,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.41, for a total value of $1,996,860.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 562,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,429,715.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Mr. Cooper Group Price Performance

COOP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Mr. Cooper Group to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays lowered their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.50.

Shares of NASDAQ COOP opened at $42.59 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.28. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a one year low of $35.81 and a one year high of $52.34. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.47.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.15. Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 39.35%. The firm had revenue of $599.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.70 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

Mr. Cooper Group Profile

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Servicing and Originations. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.

Featured Stories

