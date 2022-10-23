Sciencast Management LP Makes New $1.25 Million Investment in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 44,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,251,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Equitable by 0.4% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 101,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,134,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. lifted its holdings in Equitable by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 10,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Equitable by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in Equitable by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Equitable by 7.7% during the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 8,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. 91.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Equitable Stock Performance
Shares of EQH opened at $28.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.58 billion, a PE ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.58. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.61 and a 52-week high of $37.13.
Equitable Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.94%.
Insider Transactions at Equitable
In other news, Director Bertram L. Scott sold 7,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.87, for a total value of $218,051.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $640,084.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Equitable news, CEO Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total value of $900,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 445,307 shares in the company, valued at $13,368,116.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bertram L. Scott sold 7,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.87, for a total transaction of $218,051.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,429 shares in the company, valued at $640,084.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 190,472 shares of company stock valued at $5,738,065 over the last 90 days. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
EQH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Equitable from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Equitable from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Barclays boosted their target price on Equitable from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Equitable from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Equitable from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.89.
Equitable Profile
Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.
