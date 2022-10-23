Sciencast Management LP Makes New Investment in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,332 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,608,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CFR. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 39.1% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,408,656 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $333,382,000 after acquiring an additional 676,467 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the first quarter valued at about $90,072,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the first quarter valued at about $11,616,000. Westpac Banking Corp purchased a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the first quarter valued at about $10,850,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 125.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 122,771 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,993,000 after buying an additional 68,258 shares in the last quarter. 78.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Stock Performance

NYSE CFR opened at $142.08 on Friday. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 1 year low of $112.67 and a 1 year high of $149.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a PE ratio of 21.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $130.44.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Increases Dividend

Cullen/Frost Bankers ( NYSE:CFR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $409.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $397.46 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 29.19% and a return on equity of 11.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. Analysts predict that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a $0.87 dividend. This is a positive change from Cullen/Frost Bankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.46%.

Insider Transactions at Cullen/Frost Bankers

In other news, insider Patrick B. Frost sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.19, for a total value of $2,307,420.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 206,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,493,796.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Patrick B. Frost sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.19, for a total value of $2,307,420.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 206,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,493,796.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jerry Salinas sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.03, for a total transaction of $1,608,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,724,961.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on CFR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Compass Point upgraded shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.00.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

