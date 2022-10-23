Sciencast Management LP Makes New Investment in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 46,419 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,271,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Franklin Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in Franklin Resources in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Franklin Resources in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Franklin Resources in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Franklin Resources in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 45.57% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Franklin Resources

In other news, insider Franklin Resources Inc bought 61,729 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.06 per share, with a total value of $250,619.74. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 9,238,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,509,901.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Jennifer M. Johnson sold 55,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.75, for a total value of $1,587,028.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,870,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,764,455. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Franklin Resources Inc bought 61,729 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.06 per share, with a total value of $250,619.74. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 9,238,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,509,901.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 8,557,015 shares of company stock valued at $70,567,367. Insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Resources Stock Up 3.6 %

NYSE BEN opened at $22.53 on Friday. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.24 and a 52 week high of $38.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.22. The firm has a market cap of $11.23 billion, a PE ratio of 6.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.22.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The closed-end fund reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 17.37% and a net margin of 20.25%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. Franklin Resources’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Franklin Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BEN shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Franklin Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, September 8th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Franklin Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

About Franklin Resources

(Get Rating)

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

