Sciencast Management LP Purchases Shares of 4,189 Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,466,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new position in Zebra Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 153.1% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 21,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,780,000 after purchasing an additional 12,838 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 231,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $95,763,000 after buying an additional 28,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Stephen Edgar Williams sold 2,331 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.50, for a total value of $765,733.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $649,116. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on ZBRA shares. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $500.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $510.00 to $495.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Zebra Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $335.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $435.00.

NASDAQ:ZBRA opened at $263.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.62 billion, a PE ratio of 20.33 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $290.10 and its 200 day moving average is $320.54. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $248.17 and a 12 month high of $615.00.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $4.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.93 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 31.30%. Zebra Technologies’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 16.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

