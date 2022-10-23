Sciencast Management LP Purchases Shares of 94,123 American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 94,123 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $1,291,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 6,685.7% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,425 shares of the airline’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 207.4% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the airline’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 1,403.6% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,090 shares of the airline’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,951 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of American Airlines Group during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 193.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,721 shares of the airline’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,794 shares during the last quarter. 54.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Vasu Raja sold 1,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.59, for a total value of $25,155.09. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 80,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,087,281.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Airlines Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ AAL opened at $13.71 on Friday. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.65 and a 52 week high of $22.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.97.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The airline reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $13.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.46 billion. The company’s revenue was up 50.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.99) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AAL shares. Argus lowered American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on American Airlines Group from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on American Airlines Group from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, American Airlines Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.38.

American Airlines Group Profile

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

Featured Stories

