Sciencast Management LP Takes $3.35 Million Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 23,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,346,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PG. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 15,150.1% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,075,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 4,048,566 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 14,217.6% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,415,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,695,000 after purchasing an additional 3,392,030 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 330.5% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,372,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,588,640 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 217,519,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,236,946,000 after purchasing an additional 2,394,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 9,918,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,515,166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,386,691 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $290,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,026 shares in the company, valued at $728,770. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 10,397 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total value of $1,517,962.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,353 shares in the company, valued at $635,538. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 2,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $290,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $728,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 287,722 shares of company stock worth $42,327,379. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Stock Up 1.3 %

PG stock opened at $128.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $306.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.28, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $135.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.86. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $122.18 and a fifty-two week high of $165.35.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.66% and a net margin of 18.11%. The company had revenue of $20.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st will be given a $0.9133 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.26%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PG shares. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Procter & Gamble to $145.00 in a report on Thursday. Barclays raised their price target on Procter & Gamble from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $143.00 price target for the company. in a report on Sunday, October 9th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.85.

Procter & Gamble Profile

(Get Rating)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.