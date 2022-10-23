Sciencast Management LP Takes Position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 30,853 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,329,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 90.4% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 476 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO lifted its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 764.4% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 510 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. 57.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AEM. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$100.00 to C$89.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Agnico Eagle Mines has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.11.

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Up 5.1 %

NYSE AEM opened at $43.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.25. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 12 month low of $36.69 and a 12 month high of $67.14. The company has a market capitalization of $19.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.47, a PEG ratio of 18.59 and a beta of 0.76.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The mining company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.18. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 7.56%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Agnico Eagle Mines Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.91%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. It operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. The company primarily produces and sells gold deposits, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

